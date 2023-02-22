Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Edison International were worth $44,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Edison International by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 162,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 51,424 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 50.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 586,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 195,582 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Edison International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,413,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EIX opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 156.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

