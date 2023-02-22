2,738,200 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,738,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,467,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Infosys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter worth $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 478.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Infosys by 24.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Infosys Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

