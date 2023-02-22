Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,292,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ventas were worth $51,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 21.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 671,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,982,000 after acquiring an additional 118,162 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 88,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 342,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 30,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 20.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,473,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,839,000 after buying an additional 246,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

NYSE:VTR opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

