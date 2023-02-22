Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 36,600 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $48,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 141,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,091,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $205,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 916,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $172,040,000 after purchasing an additional 61,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 950,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after purchasing an additional 36,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 5.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

Shares of LOW opened at $201.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.75 and a 200 day moving average of $201.89. The company has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

