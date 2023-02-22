Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 1,242,500 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,810,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in KE were worth $49,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEKE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in KE by 476.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KE by 1,805.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of -54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -1.14. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BEKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.93.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

