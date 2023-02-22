Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $46.62 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 433,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $46,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after acquiring an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.7 %

TSM stock opened at $87.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 38.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.



