Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 311,545 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 167.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 497,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,545 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $47,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CF Industries by 17.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 94.0% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 691.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.73 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.63. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

