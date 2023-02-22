Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $52.25 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $52,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $155.48 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $205.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.16 and a 200-day moving average of $159.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

