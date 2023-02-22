Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $50.26 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Blackstone worth $50,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 745.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 120,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 106,341 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.4% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 12,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 43.2% in the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,409,000 after buying an additional 48,312 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 85,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Blackstone by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average is $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock valued at $69,683,744. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

