Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 4,800 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $54,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 20,439 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 732.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $223.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.51 and a 200 day moving average of $237.18. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 637.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.76.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.