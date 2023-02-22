Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Stock Holdings Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.30% of Fortis worth $55,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fortis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,440,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,377,000 after purchasing an additional 317,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,633,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,337,000 after purchasing an additional 413,289 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Fortis by 18.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,555,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,729 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 0.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,903,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,330,000 after acquiring an additional 51,846 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 8.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,368,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,920,000 after acquiring an additional 690,422 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $51.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

