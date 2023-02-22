Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $56,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,875,000 after purchasing an additional 917,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.83.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,864. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

