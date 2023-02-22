Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 822,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sysco were worth $58,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after acquiring an additional 608,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,654 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,129,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,509,000 after acquiring an additional 191,146 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,496,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,209,000 after acquiring an additional 134,402 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.