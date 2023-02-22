Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,286,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,050 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.35% of Palantir Technologies worth $59,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 7.9 %

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,019,447 shares of company stock valued at $7,613,649. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.58, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.