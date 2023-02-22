Axa S.A. Has $16.30 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $16,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $1,223,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,208,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,119 shares of company stock worth $6,358,157. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $215.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.68. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $262.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.17.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

