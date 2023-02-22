GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.23% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES worth $59,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFS. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,089,000. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 169.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 47,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.09.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

