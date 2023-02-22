Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 819,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $61,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 93.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 6.1 %

SWK opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $168.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.