Renaissance Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trex by 11.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Trex by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 10.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 204,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Trex by 6.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

