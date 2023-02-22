Renaissance Group LLC Grows Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Benchmark cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $91.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.78. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $163.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

