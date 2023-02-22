Renaissance Group LLC Sells 347 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

Crown Stock Down 2.5 %

Crown stock opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.28.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.