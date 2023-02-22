Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $61.84 Million Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,108,895 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.53% of Shaw Communications worth $61,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJR shares. Desjardins lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

NYSE SJR opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 78.07%.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

