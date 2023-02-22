Renaissance Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 377.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.57.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.3 %

Zoetis stock opened at $169.84 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.34.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Stories

