Renaissance Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,676 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,171,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,710,000 after purchasing an additional 672,266 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,505,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,087,000 after purchasing an additional 580,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

D stock opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

