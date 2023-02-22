Renaissance Group LLC Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $847.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.42 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 31.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,817.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,977. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

