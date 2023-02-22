Renaissance Group LLC Sells 197 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkwood LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 45,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,024,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,519,000 after buying an additional 248,234 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 53,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.01. The company has a market capitalization of $409.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

