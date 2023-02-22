Aviva PLC Acquires 37,323 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 497.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,323 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.11% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,748,000. Amundi increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 242,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,526,000 after buying an additional 120,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 117,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,120,000 after purchasing an additional 86,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 73,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $222.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.59 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.