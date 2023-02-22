Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $377.91 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $605.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $371.58 and a 200-day moving average of $375.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.86.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

