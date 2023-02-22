NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,627 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.14% of NRG Energy worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,459,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,810,000 after acquiring an additional 415,430 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,924,000 after acquiring an additional 176,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NRG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG stock opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.84%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.