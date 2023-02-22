Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61,968 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $10,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,377 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239,723 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northern Trust Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.05.

Northern Trust stock opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $121.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average is $92.11.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

