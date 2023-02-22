Aviva PLC Buys 77,949 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,949 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.70. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

