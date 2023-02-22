Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,598 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AON were worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $304.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.27. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

