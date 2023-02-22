Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,376,000 after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,275,000 after buying an additional 694,563 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,713,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,116,000 after buying an additional 137,594 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,090,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,095,000 after buying an additional 294,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,349,000 after buying an additional 234,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $155.70 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $193.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.38 and a 200-day moving average of $146.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

