Aviva PLC Sells 5,267 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,651,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $737.20 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $768.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $679.09 and its 200-day moving average is $624.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.42.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,774 shares of company stock worth $205,121,729 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

