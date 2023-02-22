Aviva PLC Has $12.74 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,733 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of Iron Mountain worth $12,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.1% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.1% during the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 86,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 40.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,221,000 after buying an additional 1,163,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,758. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.