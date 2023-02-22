Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,344 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 254.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Carrier Global Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

