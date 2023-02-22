Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,337 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Mohawk Industries worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,148. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Stories

