Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703,649 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,133 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151,763 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price objective (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

