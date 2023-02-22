Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,627 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,459,000 after buying an additional 74,027 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in NRG Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,810,000 after buying an additional 415,430 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP raised its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NRG Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,924,000 after buying an additional 176,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

