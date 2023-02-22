Aviva PLC Buys 77,949 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,949 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

NYSE CPB opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.70.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

