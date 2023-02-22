Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $314.11 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.97.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

