Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.97.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $314.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.85. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

