Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,984 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 24.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after buying an additional 302,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $377.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.74. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $605.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CHTR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.86.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

