Aviva PLC Has $12.11 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after acquiring an additional 173,413 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $782,829,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total value of $29,080,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,774 shares of company stock valued at $205,121,729 over the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.42.

TDG opened at $737.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $679.09 and its 200-day moving average is $624.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $768.63.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

