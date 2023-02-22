Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,337 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Mohawk Industries worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,148. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Stories

