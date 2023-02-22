Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Insider Magnus Jarlegren Sells 402 Shares

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Autoliv Price Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $98.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 36,143.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after buying an additional 1,875,855 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 75.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,778 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $69,368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $67,916,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after purchasing an additional 854,212 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Autoliv

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALV. Bank of America began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.