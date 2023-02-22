Aviva PLC Buys 42,384 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,384 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.36% of Autohome worth $12,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,497,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,748,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,211,000 after buying an additional 134,614 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 54.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,659,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,609,000 after buying an additional 941,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after buying an additional 78,170 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

Autohome Trading Down 7.6 %

ATHM opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Articles

