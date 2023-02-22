Aviva PLC Has $13.37 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Water Works worth $13,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.73. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $173.87.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.09%.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

