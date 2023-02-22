Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $13,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 701 shares of company stock worth $173,662 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $247.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $281.22.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.