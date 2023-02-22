Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $13,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after buying an additional 598,645 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 47,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $572,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 701 shares of company stock worth $173,662. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $247.32 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $281.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

