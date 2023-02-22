Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Position Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $13,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,550,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,191,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Insider Activity

Datadog Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $636,444.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,540,750.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $636,444.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,540,750.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $532,783.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog stock opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.70. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $166.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.